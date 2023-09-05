Donegal has long history of being ignored – Deputy Kenny

Donegal has a long history of being ignored when it comes to connecting the region to the rest of the country.

That’s according to Sinn Fein’s Transport Spokesperson.

South Donegal Deputy Martin Kenny is meeting today with Donegal County Council, the National Roads Development Office to discuss a number of vital infrastructure projects. He’ll also meet with Donegal Rail Campaigners.

Deputy Kenny says investment needs to be forthcoming from Government in order to reach the region’s full potential: