Government looking at different ways to reduce speeding – McEntee

The Justice Minister says an increase in penalty points for speeding could be a way to deal with the rise in the number of road deaths.

The 24 hour National Slow Down Day campaign which started at 7am yesterday has just ended, with the speed of over 142 thousand vehicles checked for speeding. A number of cars were detected exceeding the limit in Donegal.

So far this year, there have been 127 deaths on Irish roads, 23 more than the same period in 2022.

Minister Helen McEntee says the government is looking at different ways to reduce the numbers of speeding motorists……..

