ISPCA Donegal at max capacity after influx of cats

ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre says it is currently at max capacity.
It’s after a large influx of around 20 outdoor cats needing rehomed.
The centre is appealing to people interested in rehoming a cat to get in touch.
