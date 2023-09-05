Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

ISPCA Donegal at max capacity after influx of cats

ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre says it is currently at max capacity.

It’s after a large influx of around 20 outdoor cats needing rehomed.

The centre is appealing to people interested in rehoming a cat to get in touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government looking at different ways to reduce speeding – McEntee

5 September 2023
Simon Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP welcomes resignation of PSNI Chief Constable

5 September 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two more arrests in connection with Castlederg murder

5 September 2023
Cat Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre
News, Top Stories

ISPCA Donegal at max capacity after influx of cats

5 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government looking at different ways to reduce speeding – McEntee

5 September 2023
Simon Byrne
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP welcomes resignation of PSNI Chief Constable

5 September 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Two more arrests in connection with Castlederg murder

5 September 2023
Cat Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre
News, Top Stories

ISPCA Donegal at max capacity after influx of cats

5 September 2023
CIT
News, Top Stories

People in Derry urged to have say on Communities in Transition Project

5 September 2023
Donegal rural land
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has long history of being ignored – Deputy Kenny

5 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube