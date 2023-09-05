Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

People with Long Covid are being denied the services and treatment they need – Naughten

More than 5 per cent of adults are actively living with symptoms of long Covid in Ireland.

According to data contained in a recent survey commissioned by Independent TD Denis Naughten 76 per cent of those with symptoms of long Covid report that their ability to perform daily activities has been reduced.

A similar study commissioned in November last year found 6 per cent of adults were reporting symptoms of long Covid.

Deputy Naughten says close to 200 thousand people are affected by the condition, and people in the west and north west are being denied the care and expertise that they need………..

