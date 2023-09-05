Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
RNLI reminds public to stay safe at coast during heatwave

The RNLI is urging people visiting the coast this week to stay safe amid the current heatwave.

People are being asked to also be mindful that the beach lifeguard season is being wound down.

Linda-Gene Byrne, RNLI Water Safety Lead said: ‘With the warm weather forecast this week, we want to remind everyone to stay safe when visiting the coast. As the peak season finishes for RNLI lifeguards and with a reduction of lifeguarded beaches, we’re asking people to continue to take care and be aware of the dangers.

‘If you are planning on swimming at a lifeguarded beach, we highly recommend you swim between the red and yellow flags as this is the safest area and is most closely monitored by lifeguards. If you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.’

