£50,000 of suspected drugs seized in Derry

£50,000 worth of suspected drugs have been seized in Derry.

Shortly after 4pm on Sunday afternoon, police officers observed a car being driven in a suspicious manner in the Carnhill area.

Police say the car came to a stop and the two occupants got out, walked away and did not return.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located a bag inside it containing a quantity of a white substance, suspected to be cocaine.

The vehicle was seized and taken away for examination.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about suspected drug dealing in their area to contact them on 101.

