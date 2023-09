Controversial legislation that would end historical prosecutions related to the Troubles has passed the Commons.

The law change, which is opposed by every political party in Northern Ireland, would end Troubles related prosecutions and offer conditional amnesty to those accused of various murders.

The legislation is expected to get Royal assent in the coming days.

Kathleen Gillespie’s husband was killed by the IRA in August 1990.

She feels it’ll allow her husband’s killers to escape justice: