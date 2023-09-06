Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

DCC to receive €1.5m increase in LPT funding from Government

Donegal County Council is to receive an increase in Local Property Tax baseline funding from Government.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has announced a €75.4m increase for local authorities across the country following a review of how the money is allocated.

An additional €1.5 million has been announced for Donegal County Council which will see its fund rise to over €26.6m in 2024.

Every Council receives a baseline amount of funding from the LPT, supplemented by funding from the exchequer where a local authority’s LPT income is lower than its baseline.

