Highland Radio Hooley in Salou, September 2024 – Hosted by David James

Join David James with a host of top country music stars next September 2024 on the Highland Radio Hooley in Salou!

It is a week not to be missed with live entertainment every night with Margo, John Mcnicholl, Robert Mizzell, Hugo Duncan, Claudia Buckley and many many more!

For only €817 PPS you will get:

  • 7 Nights B&B in The 4 Star Sol Costa Daurada Hotel
  • Access to all Shows, with daily poolside entertainment
  • Airport Transfers
  • Dinner each evening with wine included!

Flights not included but can be booked on your behalf by the travel agent.
A deposit of €250 secures your place! Book your place today by contacting Country Music Tours on:

Rep of Ireland: (074) 9119955 or 087 341 0550

Outside of Rep of Ireland: 00353 74 911 9955 or 00353 87 341 0550

Or email: info@countrymusictours.ie

Or visit: www.countrymusictours.ie

 

*Country Music Tours is a trading name of SK Travel Ltd., Main Street, Frosses, Co. Donegal.

CMT is fully licensed by The Irish Aviation Authority, TA 0805′

