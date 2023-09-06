Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Humpback whale entangled in Donegal Bay

A humpback whale has been spotted entangled in Donegal Bay.

The whale was recently filmed trailing rope behind it which appeared to have been entangled around its tail fluke for some time.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says while the entanglement must have been having a negative impact on the whale, its body condition wasn’t concerning.

They say it is not possible to restrict the whale, which is unknown to them to cut off the rope as it is currently too mobile.

However, they group says they will try and monitor its progress to see if it frees itself of the rope or whether they can intervene to help the whale.

The IWDG says entanglement by humpback whales is an emerging issue in some parts of the world which they have highlighted and recently worked with IMBRSea student at the Atlantic Technological University, Julie Fichefet who carried out a risk assessment of entanglement in pot ropes in Irish waters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday September 6th

6 September 2023
court-hammer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Controversial Legacy Bill passes through House of Commons

6 September 2023
Humpback whale entangled
News, Top Stories

Humpback whale entangled in Donegal Bay

6 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

DCC to receive €1.5m increase in LPT funding from Government

6 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday September 6th

6 September 2023
court-hammer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Controversial Legacy Bill passes through House of Commons

6 September 2023
Humpback whale entangled
News, Top Stories

Humpback whale entangled in Donegal Bay

6 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

DCC to receive €1.5m increase in LPT funding from Government

6 September 2023
Mica House 0
News, Audio, Top Stories

MAG hosting series of meetings

6 September 2023
errigal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Person rescued from Mount Errigal

6 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube