A person has been rescued after suffering a cardiac arrest on Mount Errigal this afternoon.

A rescue operation involving the Rescue 118 helicopter, Donegal Mountain Rescue and the fire service was launched earlier.

Malin Head Coast Guard has confirmed that the person has been airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Laura McFadden, PRO Donegal Mountain Rescue Team is advising walkers to prepare with the current high temperatures in mind when setting off: