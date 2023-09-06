Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday's live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

After a look at the papers we chat to the Morgan family and hear of their frustrating journey with the DCB scheme, then Lisa Home of MAG outlines a series of public meetings taking place on the scheme:

We hear of shocking statistics relating to children’s online experiences, Anna O’Donnell of Adventure One Surf School discusses the fire which destroyed most of her equipment and there’s reaction the new government proposals on speed limits:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on Fit20 and later we hear  from residents on the Dungloe to Glenties road calling for safety works. We finish with David James and Fionnuala Rabbitt launching an exciting country music trip to Salou!:

6 September 2023

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 September 2023
Business Matters Ep 161 – Liam Langan – Playback edition

6 September 2023
Appeal for information after surf school storage facility is burnt down

6 September 2023
Defective block homeowner says new redress scheme is still unworkable as funds can’t be drawn down

6 September 2023
