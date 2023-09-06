Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Wednesday's

After a look at the papers we chat to the Morgan family and hear of their frustrating journey with the DCB scheme, then Lisa Home of MAG outlines a series of public meetings taking place on the scheme:

We hear of shocking statistics relating to children’s online experiences, Anna O’Donnell of Adventure One Surf School discusses the fire which destroyed most of her equipment and there’s reaction the new government proposals on speed limits:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focuses on Fit20 and later we hear from residents on the Dungloe to Glenties road calling for safety works. We finish with David James and Fionnuala Rabbitt launching an exciting country music trip to Salou!: