Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Speed limits to be reduced as a response to road death increase

Speed limits are to be cut in an effort to curb the recent increase in road deaths.

The move will affect national, arterial and local roads.

127 people have died on Irish roads already this year – 23 more than by this date last year.

After a series of recent high profile road tragedies the Justice Minister has announced an extra 1.2 million euro in funding for roads policing, and hinted penalty points for speeding offences may be increased.

Now junior transport Minster Jack Chambers is preparing to present plans to cabinet for a major overhaul of speed limits.

According to the Irish Examiner it will see top speeds of 100 kph on national secondary roads dropped to 80.

Local and rural roads will reduce from 80 to 60, arterial and radial routes in urban areas will be set at 50 kph, while the speed limits in built up areas including housing estates will be cut to just 30kph an hour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

inclusion ireland banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inclusion Ireland not surprised as Ombudsman finds failings in child disability services

6 September 2023
Property-tax2
News, Top Stories

DCC to get at least €1.5 million from Property Tax receipts

6 September 2023
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Speed limits to be reduced as a response to road death increase

6 September 2023
mental health reform 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Voluntary Mental Health support groups say they’re under ‘unsustainable’ pressure

6 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

inclusion ireland banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inclusion Ireland not surprised as Ombudsman finds failings in child disability services

6 September 2023
Property-tax2
News, Top Stories

DCC to get at least €1.5 million from Property Tax receipts

6 September 2023
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Speed limits to be reduced as a response to road death increase

6 September 2023
mental health reform 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Voluntary Mental Health support groups say they’re under ‘unsustainable’ pressure

6 September 2023
lough mourne
News, Top Stories

Pump failure on Lough Mourne network causing water discolouration and disruption

6 September 2023
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Two men charged with the murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg

6 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube