Speed limits to be reduced as a response to road death increase

Speed limits are to be cut in an effort to curb the recent increase in road deaths.

The move will affect national, arterial and local roads.

127 people have died on Irish roads already this year – 23 more than by this date last year.

After a series of recent high profile road tragedies the Justice Minister has announced an extra 1.2 million euro in funding for roads policing, and hinted penalty points for speeding offences may be increased.

Now junior transport Minster Jack Chambers is preparing to present plans to cabinet for a major overhaul of speed limits.

According to the Irish Examiner it will see top speeds of 100 kph on national secondary roads dropped to 80.

Local and rural roads will reduce from 80 to 60, arterial and radial routes in urban areas will be set at 50 kph, while the speed limits in built up areas including housing estates will be cut to just 30kph an hour.