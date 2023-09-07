Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Picket forms outside Department of Agriculture in nitrate row

A picket has formed outside the Department of Agriculture this lunchtime, where a meeting is taking place with Minister Charlie McConalogue.

It was initiated by the Irish Farmers’ Association, which has since been joined by four other farming groups due to attend the meeting.

As of now, four of the five groups invited to the meeting to discuss changes to nitrogen limits have boycotted the meeting and joined the meeting; the IFA, The Irish Cattle and Sheepfarmers Association, Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association and Macra na Feirme.

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association proceeded to meet with the minister, which led to some heated scenes outside.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Department of Agriculture, following on from the new limits approved by the European Commission yesterday.

The change will impact around around 3,000 Irish farmers from the new year, and will see cuts to mainly dairy herds, unless farmers buy or rent more land.

Protesters also want to highlight delays to the ANC payment – usually paid the Wednesday of the Ploughing.

