ATU signs HEA’s Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles

The Atlantic Technological University has made a further commitment in combating racism in higher education.

The ATU has formally signed the Higher Education Authority Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles for Higher Education Institutions.

The Principles document set out by the HEA was signed on behalf of ATU by its President, Dr. Orla Flynn, as part of the institution’s ongoing efforts to foster a culture of race equality within its community.

Mary Nester part of the ATU’S EDI team says it is about acknowledging the existence of racism also: