Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

ATU signs HEA’s Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles

The Atlantic Technological University has made a further commitment in combating racism in higher education.

The ATU has formally signed the Higher Education Authority Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles for Higher Education Institutions.

The Principles document set out by the HEA was signed on behalf of ATU by its President, Dr. Orla Flynn, as part of the institution’s ongoing efforts to foster a culture of race equality within its community.

Mary Nester part of the ATU’S EDI team says it is about acknowledging the existence of racism also:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Alan Thompson, Newly Appointed Principal (Jan 2024) Abbey Vocational School (Colour)
News

New Principal appointed to Abbey Vocational School

8 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday September 8th

8 September 2023
Anti_Racism_034JC (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU signs HEA’s Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles

8 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

8 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Alan Thompson, Newly Appointed Principal (Jan 2024) Abbey Vocational School (Colour)
News

New Principal appointed to Abbey Vocational School

8 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday September 8th

8 September 2023
Anti_Racism_034JC (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU signs HEA’s Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles

8 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

8 September 2023
Ringfort Inn
News, Top Stories

Plans for centre for Ukrainian refugees in South Donegal on hold

8 September 2023
niall blaney
News, Top Stories

Senator Niall Blaney to contest European elections

8 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube