Due to the hot weather, the first race at Lifford Stadium this evening has been put back from 7.45 pm to 9.00 pm.

Greyhound Racing Ireland met this morning and due to a Met Eireann warm weather warning, announced a number of restrictions and alterations at some tracks around the country.

In a statement, the GRI said that additional local inspections will take place throughout the day at each location by the local racing teams.