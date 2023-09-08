McConalogue invites farm groups to talks as Donegal businessman questions the future of family farms

The Agriculture Minister says his door is always open to farming groups, who want to discuss issues affecting the industry.

It follows a large picket outside the Department of Agriculture yesterday, where a meeting was scheduled to take place to discuss new nitrogen limits.

Four of the five farm groups invited to the meeting by the Minister to discuss the changes, boycotted it,and instead joined an IFA led protest outside ‘Agriculture House’.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says he will continue to invite farming groups to discuss the matter………

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Donegal businessman Brendan McDaid suggested the very future of the small farm is under threat.

He said there needs to be a discussion on the importance of the small family farm to Irish society………..