Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

McConalogue invites farm groups to talks as Donegal businessman questions the future of family farms

The Agriculture Minister says his door is always open to farming groups, who want to discuss issues affecting the industry.

It follows a large picket outside the Department of Agriculture yesterday, where a meeting was scheduled to take place to discuss new nitrogen limits.

Four of the five farm groups invited to the meeting by the Minister to discuss the changes, boycotted it,and instead joined an IFA led protest outside ‘Agriculture House’.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says he will continue to invite farming groups to discuss the matter………

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Donegal businessman Brendan McDaid suggested the very future of the small farm is under threat.

He said there needs to be a discussion on the importance of the small family farm to Irish society………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

brendanmcdaid
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue invites farm groups to talks as Donegal businessman questions the future of family farms

8 September 2023
nbi build
News, Top Stories

NBI reports more progress in Donegal

8 September 2023
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Siptu warn of potential disputes if cost of living crisis isn’t addressed

8 September 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

SCSI questions wisdom of imposing the Defective Concrete Levy during the current crisis

8 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

brendanmcdaid
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue invites farm groups to talks as Donegal businessman questions the future of family farms

8 September 2023
nbi build
News, Top Stories

NBI reports more progress in Donegal

8 September 2023
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Siptu warn of potential disputes if cost of living crisis isn’t addressed

8 September 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

SCSI questions wisdom of imposing the Defective Concrete Levy during the current crisis

8 September 2023
eastwood commons
News, Top Stories

Young people in involved in Creggan disturbances are putting their futures in jeapordy – Eastwood

8 September 2023
ifa logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA wrong to boycott nitrates meeting – Healy Rae

8 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube