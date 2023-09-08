Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Minister McConalogue pledges new fund to attract more young people into fishing

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue has pledged to invest money from the new Maritime Fund into an initiative to attract more young people into the fishing industry.

He was speaking at an online meeting of Donegal County Council’s Fisheries Committee, which was told there have been only 20 new entrants into the sector this year.

The issue was raised at the meeting by West Donegal Councillor John Sheamais O’Fearraigh.

He welcomes the minister’s commitment, but says with reduced quotas and boats being decommissioned, bringing in young people will be a challenge……….

