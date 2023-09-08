NBI reports more progress in Donegal

National Broadband Ireland have announced that engineering survey works for almost 1,200 Donegal premises in the Ballyshannon deployment area are now completed. This includes the rural communities of Bundoran, Woodvale and Cliff.

08 September 2023: National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) today announced that engineering survey works for almost 1,200 Donegal premises in the Ballyshannon deployment area are now completed. This includes the rural communities of Bundoran, Woodvale and Cliff.

In Donegal, there are approximately 33,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses, and schools. Under the National Broadband Plan, Donegal will see an investment of €128M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

NBI crews have made substantial progress near Ballyshannon, where 1,187 Donegal premises included in the Ballyshannon deployment area have recently completed engineering surveying work. These initial works pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts and includes the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of sub duct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

There are 5,917 homes, businesses, and farms in County Donegal that can order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living in Donegal to visit https://nbi.ie/eoi/ to sign up for updates on when they will be able to connect.

NBI Chief Executive Peter Hendrick said: “Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and good progress has been made on surveying, design, and build works in County Donegal.”

“We’re confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as we look to connect thousands more homes and businesses. We know that people want access to high-speed broadband and our goal is to deliver that as quickly as possible.”

“The rollout of Broadband Connection Points is also key to delivering access to high-speed internet in the Intervention Area, and we’re delighted sites are being connected right across Donegal in places like Glenveagh National Park, Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair and Meenreagh Hostel.”

“There are almost 6,000 Donegal premises ready to connect in rural areas. This includes over 2,700 premises in Creeslough and over 3,200 in Letterkenny. We would encourage people living in those areas to visit nbi.ie to see if they can place an order a high-speed connection on the NBI network.”

National Broadband Ireland contractors have been on the ground across the country and over 186,678 premises nationwide can order or pre-order broadband on the NBI network so far.

Broadband Connection Points

In advance of the Fibre-to-the-Home rollout, the NBP provides for the delivery of Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) nationwide. 950 of these sites, including Public BCPs, are now ‘live’. Public BCPs – which include sports clubs, community centres and tourist sites – will provide free public access to high-speed internet in the rollout area. Other BCP categories include schools and marts.

BCPs will pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband, from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism. You can view BCPs at www.nbi.ie/bcp-map/. An example of some of the locations of Broadband Connection Points in Donegal include Glenveagh National Park, Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair and Meenreagh Hostel. Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP.