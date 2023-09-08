Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

New Principal appointed to Abbey Vocational School

Alan Thompson has been announced as the new Principal of Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town.

Mr Thompson, a native of Ballybofey will taken over the role at the largest Donegal ETB managed school in the county with 1,000 students, on January 1st 2024.

He will replace Geraldine Diver who is retiring as Principal.

Mr Thompson has worked for Donegal ETB since 1995, having initially taught in St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs, before spending sixteen years teaching English, History and Geography while in the Abbey Vocational School and the last ten years as Principal of Finn Valley College in Stranorlar.

Speaking about his new appointment, the incoming Principal says: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the Principal of the Abbey Vocational School. Having spent sixteen years working in the school, I know very well how central and important the school community is in Donegal Town. I look forward to reconnecting with the students, staff and parents and working together to build on the great work of the outgoing Principal, Ms Geraldine Diver. I know that the school has a fantastic staff with the students’ interests at the heart of everything they do and I will certainly look to continue that proud tradition with their support.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Alan Thompson, Newly Appointed Principal (Jan 2024) Abbey Vocational School (Colour)
News

New Principal appointed to Abbey Vocational School

8 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday September 8th

8 September 2023
Anti_Racism_034JC (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU signs HEA’s Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles

8 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

8 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Alan Thompson, Newly Appointed Principal (Jan 2024) Abbey Vocational School (Colour)
News

New Principal appointed to Abbey Vocational School

8 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday September 8th

8 September 2023
Anti_Racism_034JC (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU signs HEA’s Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles

8 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

8 September 2023
Ringfort Inn
News, Top Stories

Plans for centre for Ukrainian refugees in South Donegal on hold

8 September 2023
niall blaney
News, Top Stories

Senator Niall Blaney to contest European elections

8 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube