New Principal appointed to Abbey Vocational School

Alan Thompson has been announced as the new Principal of Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town.

Mr Thompson, a native of Ballybofey will taken over the role at the largest Donegal ETB managed school in the county with 1,000 students, on January 1st 2024.

He will replace Geraldine Diver who is retiring as Principal.

Mr Thompson has worked for Donegal ETB since 1995, having initially taught in St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs, before spending sixteen years teaching English, History and Geography while in the Abbey Vocational School and the last ten years as Principal of Finn Valley College in Stranorlar.

Speaking about his new appointment, the incoming Principal says: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the Principal of the Abbey Vocational School. Having spent sixteen years working in the school, I know very well how central and important the school community is in Donegal Town. I look forward to reconnecting with the students, staff and parents and working together to build on the great work of the outgoing Principal, Ms Geraldine Diver. I know that the school has a fantastic staff with the students’ interests at the heart of everything they do and I will certainly look to continue that proud tradition with their support.”