Over 9,500 people on Live Register in Donegal

There were 9,545 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of last, marginally up on August 2022.

Three of the local offices recorded decreases in their figures, four recorded increases, and one was virtually unchanged.

There were 9,545 people on the Live Register in Donegal last month, 1% up on the 9,465 figure recorded a year ago.

Ballybofey recorded the biggest decrease with 1,153 on the register, down 10%, with a similar decrease recorded in Donegal Town, where there were 575 people signing on.

Buncrana had 1,703 people on the register, down 5%.

The biggest increase was recorded in Ballyshannon with 1,136 on the register, up 22%. Dungloe had 1,179 signing on, up 11%, while a 7% rise was recorded in Killybegs with 637 people on the register.

Letterkenny returned a total of 2,624, just 10 more than the August 2022 figure.