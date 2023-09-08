Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Plans for centre for Ukrainian refugees in South Donegal on hold

Plans for a centre for Ukrainian refugees in South Donegal have been put on hold.

The Department of Housing has deemed the former Ringfort Inn, Bruckless unsuitable to provide temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

Earlier this week, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has confirmed that the former Ringfort Inn had been offered to the Department for the accommodation of Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection from Ukraine.

A spokesperson says it had been passed on to the Department of Housing, as the accommodation is in need of refurbishment.

In a statement today, the Department of Housing says the property was appraised by the Technical Working group, set up for the purpose of prioritising buildings to be refurbished for Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection.

The criteria for assessment included location, capacity, delivery time lines and value for money among others.

It’s been confirmed that the Working Group deemed the building in Bruckless to be unsuitable.

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday September 8th

8 September 2023
Anti_Racism_034JC (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU signs HEA’s Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles

8 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

8 September 2023
Ringfort Inn
News, Top Stories

Plans for centre for Ukrainian refugees in South Donegal on hold

8 September 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday September 8th

8 September 2023
Anti_Racism_034JC (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU signs HEA’s Race Equality Anti-Racism Principles

8 September 2023
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

8 September 2023
Ringfort Inn
News, Top Stories

Plans for centre for Ukrainian refugees in South Donegal on hold

8 September 2023
niall blaney
News, Top Stories

Senator Niall Blaney to contest European elections

8 September 2023
Killybegs Radar 2
News, Top Stories

Killybegs Coast Guard writes special radar message for team member getting married

8 September 2023

