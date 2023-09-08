Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Suzanne Rodgers, Seamus McDaid and Eimear McGuinness – topics include new nitrogen limits, lowering speed limits and limited services for children with additional needs:

We hear how 30 minutes on ohana.ie could help you save a life, listener Louise is one of many parents struggling to find accommodation for their 3rd level students and Author Aoife Moore discusses her new book The Long Game – Inside Sinn Fein:

Micheal Brennan and Maria Rushe join Greg for ‘That’s Entertainment’ which includes and interview with actor Sean McGinley and the long range weather forecast with Alan O’Reilly:

8 September 2023

8 September 2023
McConalogue invites farm groups to talks as Donegal businessman questions the future of family farms

8 September 2023
NBI reports more progress in Donegal

8 September 2023
Siptu warn of potential disputes if cost of living crisis isn’t addressed

8 September 2023
