The government’s being warned the taxation of construction materials is counterproductive during the current accommodation crisis.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland is opposing the 5% Defective Concrete Products Levy, saying it hinders development at a time when construction costs are soaring.

It was introduced following the publication of a redress scheme for those impacted by defective blocks

The SCSI’s Kevin Hollingsworth says the State could make up the deficit elsewhere………