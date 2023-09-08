Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three people arrested in Derry after guns, hand grenades and ammunition seized in Derry

Three people were arrested following the disorder yesterday.

The Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out three searches as part of an intelligence led terrorist operation in Derry.

£2,000 in cash was seized along with two handguns, two military hand grenades, over 50 rounds of ammunition and over a kilogram of plastic explosives.

The two men and a woman remain in custody at this time.

Police believe the intention of those in possession of the items seized was to mount attacks in an attempt to kill police officers.

They say the primary line of enquiry centres on the NIRA.

16 police officers were injured after rioting broke out in during the searches.

Officers and their vehicles came under attack with heavy masonry and petrol bombs.

It’s thought children as young as 8 were involved in the disorder.

