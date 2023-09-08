Young people in involved in Creggan disturbances are putting their futures in jeapordy – Eastwood

SDLP Leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has called for an end to disorder in the Creggan area of Derry after police were attacked during a search operation last evening.

They were attacked with petrol bombs, rocks, masonry and other objects. A quantity of cash, a gun and number of suspected pipe bombs and ammunition were seized.

Mr Eastwood said last night there is nothing to be gained from attacking police officers in Derry, and the young people involved were only putting themselves and their futures in jeopardy.