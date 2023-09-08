Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Young people in involved in Creggan disturbances are putting their futures in jeapordy – Eastwood

SDLP Leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has called for an end to disorder in the Creggan area of Derry after police were attacked during a search operation last evening.

They were attacked with petrol bombs, rocks, masonry and other objects. A quantity of cash, a gun and number of suspected pipe bombs and ammunition were seized.

Mr Eastwood said last night there is nothing to be gained from attacking police officers in Derry, and the young people involved were only putting themselves and their futures in jeopardy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

nbi build
News, Top Stories

NBI reports more progress in Donegal

8 September 2023
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Siptu warn of potential disputes if cost of living crisis isn’t addressed

8 September 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

SCSI questions wisdom of imposing the Defective Concrete Levy during the current crisis

8 September 2023
eastwood commons
News, Top Stories

Young people in involved in Creggan disturbances are putting their futures in jeapordy – Eastwood

8 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

nbi build
News, Top Stories

NBI reports more progress in Donegal

8 September 2023
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Siptu warn of potential disputes if cost of living crisis isn’t addressed

8 September 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

SCSI questions wisdom of imposing the Defective Concrete Levy during the current crisis

8 September 2023
eastwood commons
News, Top Stories

Young people in involved in Creggan disturbances are putting their futures in jeapordy – Eastwood

8 September 2023
ifa logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA wrong to boycott nitrates meeting – Healy Rae

8 September 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana businesses forced to shut doors due to lack of water works warning

8 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube