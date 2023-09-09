Championship – One-point victory for Gaoth Dobhair over Dungloe

Gaoth Dobhair are into the last eight of the Donegal Senior Football Championship after beating Dungloe away from home.
It ended Dungloe 0-08 Gaoth Dobhair 0-09.
Here’s Brendan Devenney reporting for Highland Radio Sport…
