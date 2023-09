Donegal Junior League Results – Sat 9th September

Glencar Inn Saturday D1

Cappry Rovers 1 vs 2 St Catherines FC Reserves

Donegal Town 3 vs 3 Strand Rovers

Glencar Celtic 1 vs 3 Oldtown Celtic

Glenea United 1 vs 1 Arranmore United

Kildrum Tigers 1 vs 0 Keadue Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 7 vs 2 Fintown Harps AFC

Old Orchard Saturday D2

Drumbar United 0 vs 0 Dunlewey Celtic

Drumoghill Res 1 vs 1 Ballybofey United

Gweedore Celtic 5 vs 2 Cranford FC Reserves

Swilly Rovers 3 vs 2 Copany Rovers

Finn Travel Saturday D3

Bonagee United 1 vs 5 Letterkenny Rovers

Drumkeen United 2 vs 2 Gweedore United