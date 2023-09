The knockout stages of the Donegal Senior Football Championship has been confirmed.

Aodh Ruadh, St Eunan’s, Kilcar and Naomh Conaill are directly into the quarter finals.

In the preliminary ties:

Glenswilly v Glenfin

Gaoth Dobhair v Dungloe

Sean Mac Cumhails V Four Masters

Cloughaneely v Ardara

In the relegation ties:

St Naul’s v Killybegs

St Michael’s v Milford

Here’s Oisin Kelly and Gary McDaid discussing the next stage of the Donegal Senior Football Championship…