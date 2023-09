It ended all square between Sean Mac Cumhails and Kilcar today, in the fourth round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Full time, Sean Mac Cumhails 0-14 Kilcar 0-14.

Next for the two sides, Sean Mac Cumhails are into the preliminary round and will play Four Masters, while Kilcar are into the quarter finals.

After the match Chris Ashmore spoke with former Donegal manager PJ McGowan and he said “I think a draw was a very fair result overall”…