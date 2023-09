Sean Mac Cumhails drew at home to Kilcar today in the forth round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

After the full time whistle it ended Sean Mac Cumhails 0-14 Kilcar 0-14.

Next for the two clubs, Sean Mac Cumhails will go into the preliminary round and play Four Masters while Kilcar are into the quarter finals.

Sean Mac Cumhails boss Mark O’Sullivan said after the match “it probably was a fair result”…