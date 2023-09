Letterkenny RFC bounced back from the defeat last week to Limavady, to win at home against Monaghan in the Ulster Championship Group 2 on Saturday afternoon.

At half time, the home side led 12-5. After the full time whistle it finished Letterkenny RFC 29 Monaghan 26.

Letterkenny now move up to third place, two points behind Monaghan, who lead the way on seven points.