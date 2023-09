The Children’s Minister says upcoming childcare closures this month aren’t ‘warranted’.

Creches will be closing for three days, calling for more funding to avoid having to increase their fees by “at least” 25 to 30 per cent.

The Federation of Early Childhood Providers says many small and medium sized creches are running at a huge loss.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman says the Government has committed to investing in the childcare sector: