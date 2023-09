St Michael’s suffered a heavy loss today against St Eunan’s in the fourth round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Full time score was St Michaels 0-03 St Eunan’s 1-11.

St Michael’s are into a relegation tie with Milford, while St Eunan’s are through to the quarter finals.

Joint St Michael’s manager, Cathal Sweeney said after the match “the sending off at the start of the second half had a big factor”…