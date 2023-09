Killcar and Sean Mac Cumhails played out a draw in the fourth round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Sean Mac Cumhails 0-14 Kilcar 0-14 was how it ended.

Kilcar are into the quarter finals, while Sean Mac Cumhails will go into the preliminary round and face Four Masters .

After the match Kilcar manager Conor Cunningham said his side were “to passive in the first half”…