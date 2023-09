St Eunan’s have booked their quarter final spot in the Donegal Senior Football Championship after beating St Michael’s at The Bridge.

It ended St Michaels 0-03 St Eunan’s 1-11.

Today’s result means St Michael’s are into a relegation tie with Milford.

St Eunan’s went into half time level with St Michael’s 0-02 to 0-02. Reflecting on the match, Eunans player Kevin Kealy said at half time “We had to go out and chase it”…