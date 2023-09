Gaoth Dobhair overcame Dungloe in a one point victory this evening, in the fourth round of the Donegal Senior Football Championship at Rosses Park.

After the full time whistle, it ended Dungloe 0-08 Gaoth Dobhair 0-09.

Gaoth Dobhair are now into the preliminary round and will face today’s opponents Dungloe once again in the knockout stage.

Ronan Mac Niallais, manger of Gaoth Dobhair said after the match “We wouldn’t be happy with the performance”…