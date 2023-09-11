Farmers to protest at Fianna Fail ‘think-in’ today in frustration over cut to nitrates limit

Farmers will protest at the Fianna Fail ‘think-in’ in County Tipperary this morning in frustration over the cut to the nitrates limit.

The Irish Farmers’ Association is also angry about the Agriculture Minister’s plan to delay payments to farmers in 2023.

Today’s demonstration will be outside the Horse and Jockey Hotel and it will also protest at Fine Gael’s ‘think-in’ in Limerick on Friday and Saturday.

IFA President Tim Cullinan says it isn’t good enough that Minister Charlie McConalogue is delaying giving farm owners their payments: