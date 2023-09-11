Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Number of vacant council homes in Ireland is appalling – Toibin

There are currently over 3 thousand 500 council homes lying empty across the country.

That’s despite there being over 95 thousand people on local authority housing waiting lists.

The latest figures also show almost 13 thousand people are living in emergency accommodation.

In Donegal, there are 171 vacancies, and a waiting list of 2,868.

The vacant council house figures were released under the Freedom of Information Act to Aontú leader and Meath-West TD Peadar Tóibín.

He’s says it’s appalling………….

