Ours to Protect

Over 30% of children and adolescents referred to CAMHS refused access in Donegal in 2023

Over half of the children and young people referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are refused access in certain parts of the country.

An analysis by the Irish Independent shows around 4,000 of the referrals to CAMHS last year were not accepted by the HSE, with the refusal figure increasing by 10 per cent in the past 3 years.

It’s also points towards a so called ‘postcode lottery’, with the number not being accepted varying dramatically depending on where they live.

In Donegal, over 30% of those referred to CAMHS have been refused access this year. That figure has grown year on year from just under 20% in 2020.

Top Stories

Machine pistol
News, Top Stories

Pistol, ammunition and explosive devices recovered in Derry

11 September 2023
psni do not cross
News

Woman arrested in Derry as part of Terrorism investigation released

11 September 2023
children
News, Top Stories

Over 30% of children and adolescents referred to CAMHS refused access in Donegal in 2023

11 September 2023
Dairy Cow
News, Audio, Top Stories

Farmers to protest at Fianna Fail ‘think-in’ today in frustration over cut to nitrates limit

11 September 2023
