Serious questions raised over timelines of Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme applications

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Redress Committee has hit out at the local authority and the Department over the slow pace at which defective block homes are being remediated.

The Council is waiting the go ahead from the Department to carry out works on 60 social homes for almost two years now.

Meanwhile, private homeowners who have submitted applications under the revised Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme are still waiting months to be granted permission and funding to fix their properties.

Councillor Martin McDermott says serious questions need to be answered over the timelines applications are being dealt with as homeowners have waited long enough:

