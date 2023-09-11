Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Taoiseach to announce €1 billion in funding for NI

The Taoiseach is visiting Belfast today to announce over €1 billion in funding for Northern Ireland.

PEACEPLUS is a new EU programme to build reconciliation and greater prosperity across the North and the border counties.

Leo Varadkar will meet European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic to discuss the EU’s commitment to peace and reconciliation, and the Windsor Framework.

He will also have a bilateral meeting with UK Government representatives to discuss the importance of restoring the power-sharing institutions.

