Uisce Eireann provides assurances that planned works in Letterkenny are on track

Assurances have been given that works to deliver new water infrastructure to parts of Letterkenny are on track.

A face to face meeting with Uisce Eireann in Lifford in recent days has been described as positive during which it was confirmed that 2.6km of mains infrastructure is to be installed in Raymoghy and Rossbracken.

The utility has confirmed that the commitment to improve service capacity in Bomany, Newmills, Tullygay and Conwal remains in place.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says there is still much more work to be done:

