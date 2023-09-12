Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

280 licenced taxis in Donegal, down from 400

Taxi drivers say they are being driven from the industry as they can’t afford to keep their cars on the road.

A recent NTA study found that there are 19,500 licensed taxis in Ireland, down from almost 22,000 a decade ago.

In Donegal, there are 280 licenced taxi drivers, down from over 400 10 years ago.

Insuremytaxi.ie is warning that the shortage is having a negative impact on Ireland’s nightlife and entertainment sectors as a result.

Managing Director Jonathan Hehir says young drivers don’t feel the taxi industry is a profitable one right now:

