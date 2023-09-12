280 licenced taxis in Donegal, down from 400

Taxi drivers say they are being driven from the industry as they can’t afford to keep their cars on the road.

A recent NTA study found that there are 19,500 licensed taxis in Ireland, down from almost 22,000 a decade ago.

In Donegal, there are 280 licenced taxi drivers, down from over 400 10 years ago.

Insuremytaxi.ie is warning that the shortage is having a negative impact on Ireland’s nightlife and entertainment sectors as a result.

Managing Director Jonathan Hehir says young drivers don’t feel the taxi industry is a profitable one right now: