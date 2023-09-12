Derry father “regrets getting daughter into trouble”

A father says he regrets getting his daughter in trouble after both were charged with possessing weapons, which the PSNI have linked to the New IRA.

26 year old Shannon Kelly, from Creevagh Heights in Derry, and 48 year old Gerard Anthony Kelly, from Victoria Place, appeared in court earlier.

They are charged with a number of offences, including possession of explosives with intent to endanger life, which were seized last week as part of an operation that saw 16 officers injured during public unrest last week.

Ms. Kelly was granted bail with conditions today after she told the court she had been “badly used by other, more sinister people”.

However, her father Gerard Kelly was said to have been acting as a “facilitator”.

He was refused bail, with both to appear in court again on October 5th.