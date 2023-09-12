Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Derry father “regrets getting daughter into trouble”

Derry Courthouse

A father says he regrets getting his daughter in trouble after both were charged with possessing weapons, which the PSNI have linked to the New IRA.

26 year old Shannon Kelly, from Creevagh Heights in Derry, and 48 year old Gerard Anthony Kelly, from Victoria Place, appeared in court earlier.

They are charged with a number of offences, including possession of explosives with intent to endanger life, which were seized last week as part of an operation that saw 16 officers injured during public unrest last week.

Ms. Kelly was granted bail with conditions today after she told the court she had been “badly used by other, more sinister people”.

However, her father Gerard Kelly was said to have been acting as a “facilitator”.

He was refused bail, with both to appear in court again on October 5th.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Derry father “regrets getting daughter into trouble”

12 September 2023
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planned rise in fuel excise duties may be deferred next month

12 September 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday September 12th

12 September 2023
Damien Blake
Top Stories, News

Death announced of former Letterkenny Mayor

12 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Derry father “regrets getting daughter into trouble”

12 September 2023
fuel petrol
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planned rise in fuel excise duties may be deferred next month

12 September 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday September 12th

12 September 2023
Damien Blake
Top Stories, News

Death announced of former Letterkenny Mayor

12 September 2023
CARO avatar
News, Top Stories

Ryan commits almost €3 million to North West Climate Action Office

12 September 2023
Derry Court
News, Top Stories

Derry man sentenced to eight years for indecent assault

12 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube