Derry man sentenced to eight years for indecent assault

A 63 year old Derry man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for indecent assault.

Police say the actions of the man have robbed the victim of her childhood.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced at Derry Magistrates Court to eight years, placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a SOPO for 15 years.

The victim has thanked the judge for recognising the serious nature of the offences and reflecting that in the sentence handed down.

Detective Constable Wright meanwhile, has commended the victims bravery and courage and says the man’s sickening actions robbed her of her childhood.

The Detective Constable says police remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people.

Anyone who has ever experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse is urged to contact Police on 101.

Full Report:

A 63 year old man from the Derry / Londonderry area was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court for eight counts of indecent assault on Monday 11th September.

The man, who cannot named in order to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to eight years. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 15 years.

The victim in this case said: “I want to thank the judge for recognising the serious nature of these types of offences and reflecting that in the sentence handed down earlier today.

“I also want to thank the Police Service and Victim Support for the comfort, reassurance and continued support during this difficult and emotional process.”

Detective Constable Wright said: “Today our thoughts are with the victim, now an adult, in this case. I would like to commend the immense bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and working with detectives to bring her abuser to justice. It has taken a lot of courage to disclose such horrific abuse.

“This man’s sickening actions have robbed this woman of her childhood. No one let alone a child should ever be subjected to any form of abuse or manipulation.

“Today’s sentencing, and that of other sex offenders for non-recent offences, illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice, and we will bring offenders to justice, no matter when the abuse occurred.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people.

“If you have ever experienced or witnessed any form of sexual abuse we urge you to contact Police on 101, or in an emergency call 999. We have specially trained detectives who can help you, no matter when the abuse happened. You don’t have to suffer in silence.”