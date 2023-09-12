Football For All returning to Letterkenny’s Leckview Park

The fourth block of the Football For All programme returns to the home of Letterkenny Rovers on Wednesday September 20th, at 5pm.

Leckview Park will host the one-hour sessions that are deigned specifically for children with a disability who enjoy playing football. The six-week programme, which will cater for those aged 6 to 16, will be rolled out by Letterkenny Rovers with support from Donegal Sports Partnership and the FAI. Those who take part will learn football skills, meet new friends, have fun, stay healthy and be part of a club in the community.

For more information, contact Donagh McMorrow, Letterkenny Rovers, email: info@letterkennyroversfc.ie, tel: 087- 9278789; Thérèse Laverty, Sports Inclusion Disability Officer, Donegal Sports Partnership, email: sido@activedonegal.com, tel: 086-834 9056 or Paul Smyth, FAI Football for All Development Officer, email: paul.smyth@fai.ie, tel: 083-879 4677.

To register, follow the link below:

https://www.letterkennyroversfc.ie/underage/football-for-all