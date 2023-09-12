Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Football For All returning to Letterkenny’s Leckview Park

The fourth block of the Football For All programme returns to the home of Letterkenny Rovers on Wednesday September 20th, at 5pm.

Leckview Park will host the one-hour sessions that are deigned specifically for children with a disability who enjoy playing football. The six-week programme, which will cater for those aged 6 to 16, will be rolled out by Letterkenny Rovers with support from Donegal Sports Partnership and the FAI. Those who take part will learn football skills, meet new friends, have fun, stay healthy and be part of a club in the community.

For more information, contact Donagh McMorrow, Letterkenny Rovers, email: info@letterkennyroversfc.ie, tel: 087- 9278789; Thérèse Laverty, Sports Inclusion Disability Officer, Donegal Sports Partnership, email: sido@activedonegal.com, tel: 086-834 9056 or Paul Smyth, FAI Football for All Development Officer, email: paul.smyth@fai.ie, tel: 083-879 4677.

To register, follow the link below:
https://www.letterkennyroversfc.ie/underage/football-for-all

Top Stories

Damien Blake
Top Stories, News

Death announced of former Letterkenny Mayor

12 September 2023
CARO avatar
News, Top Stories

Ryan commits almost €3 million to North West Climate Action Office

12 September 2023
Derry Court
News, Top Stories

Derry man sentenced to eight years for indecent assault

12 September 2023
GARDA
News, Top Stories

Vintage milk churns stolen in Buncrana area

12 September 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 September 2023
Garda1
News, Top Stories

Motorcycle stolen in Bridgend

12 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

