Gardaí are urging anyone offered a caravan similar to one stolen from the Buncrana area to contact them.

The white Adria Adora 532 caravan with a blue wave pattern was stolen from the Ballymacarry Lower area between 7.30pm on Thursday last and 8.30pm on Friday night.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the caravan or who may have been offered it for sale is urged to come forward.