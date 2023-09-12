Man attacked in Ballybofey

Investigations are underway after a man was attacked by two other men in the Donegal Road area of Ballybofey.

The men fled the scene on foot following the assault close to Mulrines Factory on Saturday last between 11:25pm and 11:30pm.

The injured man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries sustained.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information of who has dash cam footage of the area around the time of the attack to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station.