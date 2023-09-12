Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Man attacked in Ballybofey

Investigations are underway after a man was attacked by two other men in the Donegal Road area of Ballybofey.

The men fled the scene on foot following the assault close to Mulrines Factory on Saturday last between 11:25pm and 11:30pm.

The injured man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries sustained.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information of who has dash cam footage of the area around the time of the attack to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Rock thrown through window of house in Ballyshannon

12 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Woman left shaken after armed robbery in Derry

12 September 2023
drew harris
Top Stories, Audio, News

GRA counting votes after ballot of no confidence in Garda Commissioner

12 September 2023
taxi-rank
News, Audio, Top Stories

280 licenced taxis in Donegal, down from 400

12 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Rock thrown through window of house in Ballyshannon

12 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Woman left shaken after armed robbery in Derry

12 September 2023
drew harris
Top Stories, Audio, News

GRA counting votes after ballot of no confidence in Garda Commissioner

12 September 2023
taxi-rank
News, Audio, Top Stories

280 licenced taxis in Donegal, down from 400

12 September 2023
Dog on lease
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai issue appeal to dog owners in Donegal after recent attacks

12 September 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Investigations continue into theft of caravan in Buncrana

12 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube