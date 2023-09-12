Ryan commits almost €3 million to North West Climate Action Office

The Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has announced almost €3 million to support climate action in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

A Climate Action Regional Office is to be established to help strengthen the local response to climate challenges.

Minister Eamon Ryan has entered a new agreement to provide €2.97 million to support the Climate Action Regional Office in the north-west region over the next six years.

The Atlantic Seaboard North office will coordinate the delivery of climate action across the counties of Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

It’s one of four offices across the country, with a total of €12 million being allocated to the offices for the period from 2023 to 2029.

Mayo County Council is the lead local authority for the Atlantic Seaboard North Climate Action Office.

The intention is for the councils in Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo to work together to ensure that there is a more joined-up approach to responding to the climate crisis at a regional level.

The office will help the councils deliver policies in areas such as transport, biodiversity, and preventing coastal erosion.